Roswell Boxing Gym trains in the dark

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – For the last six months, young boxers have been training in the dark because the power in their gym was shut off following a fire.

It’s was a well-liked gym, but not very well lit. Back in July, a Roswell gym called the Dungeon was the scene of an electrical fire. The power was shut off because of damage to the electrical system, but it turns out that it wasn’t a knockout blow for the gym.

“He was using a flashlight to light up the kids while they train,” said Steven Johnson.

Lupe Perez owns the gym and is a trainer there. He says he wasn’t going to let the darkness stop them.

“There’s always a way around things like this, flashlights, generators,” said Lupe Perez.

Since Coach Perez doesn’t charge the kids any money to train here, he does not have the extra funds to fix the problem. Now, members of the community are stepping in after an owner of a soap shop saw what the gym was dealing with.

“I figured I should call some people to try and get them electricity,” said Johnson.

Now, people have set up a GoFundMe and a bank account in Roswell to raise enough money to cover the repair costs.

“It’s going to take thousands, a few thousand to redo the damage the fire did,” said Perez.

Volunteers are hitting the gym next month to start cleaning up some of the damage from the fire.