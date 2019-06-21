Roswell bands together for charity event to benefit injured firefighters

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Weeks after a fireworks explosion injured two Roswell firefighters, the community continues to band together in support.

“Hellfire Ride” is set to kick off Saturday in honor of Jeff Stroble and Hoby Bonham. A firefighter escort will lead riders to stations throughout Roswell.

The ride will end at the Alien Motor Speedway where a barbecue, live concerts, activities, raffles, and auctions will begin. It is a donation-only event with all proceeds going to the firefighters.

