ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – U.S. Bureau of Reclamation funds will be distributed to six areas in the western part of the United States. Roswell, New Mexico, was selected to be one of the communities receiving money.

According to a release from the City of Roswell, funding through a federal grant is going towards developing drought contingency plans. The project was created to help Roswell prepare for drought by protecting water resources.

The money was allocated after the Water Maintenance and Transmission Department sent out an application for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation grant. Through the grant, $200,000 was given to the department. The city plans to match the awarded funds, making a total of $400,000 available.

The plan will feature actions to increase water reliability along with water conservation, expanding technology, and improving model capabilities. A water conservation plan was completed previously in 2021, and the new plan will work alongside the older plan, officials said.

Information for the project will be recorded by a task force made up of Roswell-area water users. Some of their duties are listed below.

Identifying key stakeholders and collecting input from them, the general public, and elected officials

Compiling background data and summarizing water supplies and demands

Establishing a drought-monitoring process

Performing a vulnerability assessment, identifying mitigation and response actions

A draft for the plan will be made, and a public hearing will follow to allow for public input. The water contingency plan is planned to be completed by December 2024.