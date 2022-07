ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Roswell is looking for feedback from vendors after this year’s UFO festival. The city has launched an economic impact survey two weeks after the city celebrated the 75th anniversary of the “Roswell Incident.”

It asked about the foot traffic and sales businesses saw, how easy it was to get set up, and what changes if any they would recommend. The survey is being done online and should take about five minutes.