Roswell approves more American Airlines fee waivers

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Roswell is waiving more than $100,000 in aircraft storage fees for American Airlines. During a meeting, the Roswell City Council unanimously voted to waive November and December’s storage fees totaling $109,000.

The city had already waived more than $58,000 in fees in October. This all came after American Airlines said it would suspend flight service in October and November because of financial issues from the pandemic.

According to an Oct. 22 financial report released by American Airlines, the corporation lost about $44 million a day from August to September. That is a reduction from $58 million a day in losses for the second quarter. This year, the coronavirus pandemic has slowed air travel since many states have enacted travel restrictions. The Oct. 22 report also states that the airline has removed 150 aircrafts from its fleet and has furloughed 19,000 employees with another 20,000 opting for early retirement or long-term leave.