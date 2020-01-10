Roswell apartment complex owner in legal battle with city

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – An apartment complex owner is in a legal battle with the city over his property, and if it should be demolished. It’s been an eyesore in Roswell for some time now.

“And I mean, it’s not that pleasant to look at,” said Judy Singleton.

The city agrees. That’s why inspectors red-tagged the Town Plaza Apartments a year ago, calling it a safety hazard because of leaks in the roof and the lack of hot water. Now, the city wast to demolish the apartment complex.

“There’s things ranging from mold to significant roof leaks and exposed electrical wires, a lack of hot water and a lack of heat in some apartments,” said Todd Wildermuth.

But first, a judge will have to decide if the property owner should get another chance. In a lawsuit filed against the city, the owner claims when the city red-tagged the complex last January, everyone was evicted. The property was fenced in and no one was allowed inside, keeping him form fixing the problems.

“In theory, [he] couldn’t go in to do repairs, because the city had declared the property a hazard to the public health,” said Liam Griffin, the property owner’s lawyer.

The owner of the property and his lawyer also said that since the red tag and the closure, the complex has been a target of extreme vandalism and burglaries and that the city handled the situation poorly.

“They went beyond the bounds reasonable,” said Griffin.

Neighbors said it is a hotspot for crime and suspicious activity and makes them want to move from the area.

“Because you never know what people are doing in there. You just never know. Why would I want to buy a property next to something that is not a good idea,” said Judy Singleton.

The property owner knows it needs some work, but wants to get in there and make repairs.

“We want to restore that property to a viable, useful property,” said Griffin.