ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – You may soon be able to fly from Roswell to Denver.

The FAA as awarded $750,000 to the Roswell Air Center to help the airport expand its commercial airline service to the Mile High city.

Officials hope this will help grow the Roswell economy, increase tourism and commerce. They say they do still need to work with United Airlines to get the flight going, so a timetable had not been determined.