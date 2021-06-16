Roswell agencies finally repair levee breach that caused flooding

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – There is relief tonight for people in south Roswell. The state and other agencies have fixed the levee breach that caused flooding in neighborhoods there.

That flooding lasted for days and was so severe, the Chavez County Flood Control Commission couldn’t get near it to make repairs. On Monday, the state land office granted emergency access to the area, so the flood control commission and federal emergency management could work on a fix.

They had a patch in place by Tuesday morning. The flood commission is now working with the state to make permanent repairs.