Roosevelt County man charged with starting hay fires

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The national parks are taking precautions as they work to reopen facilities. Once back open, visitors will be required to be six feet apart and wear face-coverings when entering buildings. Face coverings will not be required while outdoors. The hopes is to have all facilities back open by June 8.

"Its critical for the economy but its also critical to the American spirit and that's what we're driving for, everybody together," said U.S Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt.