Roosevelt County man charged with starting hay fires

New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Roosevelt County man is facing felony arson charges for a series of hay fires. Two fires were set along New Mexico 330 near Elida, a third closer to Portales on Tuesday. $70,000 worth of hay was destroyed. Several witnesses saw a maroon truck leaving the scene. Investigators tracked it to 31-year-old Jaylin Brown. Deputies says Brown told him simply he was being ornery and the fires. It’s unclear if he knew the victims.

