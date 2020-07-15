Roosevelt County deputy accused of stealing evidence

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Roosevelt County deputy has been fired and charged amid allegations he stole evidence. The sheriff says he was made aware of about $8,000 of cash missing from the evidence vault back in January of 2019. The sheriff asked state police to investigate and says that investigation pointed to Deputy Christopher McCasland.

The sheriff says when a warrant was conducted at his home they found items missing from crimes in another county where he worked as a police officer. They say McCasland also took a polygraph asking about the missing money. IT showed he was lying. McCasland is charged with receiving stolen property. He was fired this week.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss