Roosevelt County deputy accused of stealing evidence

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Roosevelt County deputy has been fired and charged amid allegations he stole evidence. The sheriff says he was made aware of about $8,000 of cash missing from the evidence vault back in January of 2019. The sheriff asked state police to investigate and says that investigation pointed to Deputy Christopher McCasland.

The sheriff says when a warrant was conducted at his home they found items missing from crimes in another county where he worked as a police officer. They say McCasland also took a polygraph asking about the missing money. IT showed he was lying. McCasland is charged with receiving stolen property. He was fired this week.