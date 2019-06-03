Roosevelt County approves resolution opposing asylum seeker relocation

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) - The Roosevelt County Commission does not want asylum seekers released into the county.

The commission approved a resolution opposing any potential relocation of immigrants there. It says Roosevelt County has limited resources and could not handle an influx of asylum seekers. The commissioners also say it's a safety risk.

They are also calling on closed border patrol checkpoints in New Mexico and west Texas to reopen. Two county commissioners did refuse to sign the resolution.