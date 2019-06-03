New Mexico

Roosevelt County approves resolution opposing asylum seeker relocation

By:

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 04:40 PM MDT

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 04:40 PM MDT

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) - The Roosevelt County Commission does not want asylum seekers released into the county.

The commission approved a resolution opposing any potential relocation of immigrants there. It says Roosevelt County has limited resources and could not handle an influx of asylum seekers. The commissioners also say it's a safety risk.

They are also calling on closed border patrol checkpoints in New Mexico and west Texas to reopen. Two county commissioners did refuse to sign the resolution. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get KRQE Apps

Trending Stories

News Briefs

Enter the CAS Enterprise Roof Giveaway

Entertainment