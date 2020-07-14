News Alert
HEAT ADVISORY FORECAST // Record heat continues throughout state Monday

Rollover crash near Deming leaves 2 children dead

New Mexico

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
police lights_287380

DEMING, N.M. (AP) –New Mexico State Police say driver fatigue is likely behind a rollover crash that killed two members of a San Diego family. State Police say the fatal rollover happened early Sunday near Deming on Interstate 10. A Chevy Suburban carrying a man, woman and their six children was heading westbound when it went off the road.

Emergency workers pronounced a 12-year-old girl dead at the scene. A 10-year-old boy later died at a hospital. Police say the 37-year-old mother, 42-year-old father and their 16-year-old son were hospitalized with non-threatening injuries. The other siblings — a 7-year-old girl and two boys ages 5 and 3 — were uninjured.

Investigators say the mother was driving and they believe driver fatigue was the cause. There were no signs of alcohol involvement and everyone was wearing a seatbelt. The crash remains under investigation but there are no plans to file charges. The family’s names will not be released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

