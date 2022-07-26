NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One man is dead after New Mexico State Police say 23-year-old Nehemias Rodriguez fatally rolled his vehicle on the evening of July 23. They say the one-vehicle accident happened east of Dora, New Mexico on State Road 114.

According to NMSP, Rodriguez was driving a Nissan Sentra and for unknown reasons the vehicle left the road and rolled. They say he was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. Rodriguez was pronounced dead on scene by the Office of Medical Investigator.

Police say alcohol appears to be a contributing factor in the crash, they also say seatbelts do not appear to have been used. NMSP is investigating the cause of the crash.