Rolling Stone raves about Meow Wolf in latest issue

New Mexico

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – There’s another accolade for Meow Wolf. Rolling Stone Magazine is calling the art collective “one of the coolest venues”.

The article in the magazine’s latest issue also goes on to describe the venue as “mind-bending space inside a huge immersive art house funded by a local, George R.R. Martin”. Meow Wolf was mentioned as Roling Stone was highlighting Santa Fe as one of its “small cities, big scene”.

The issue also highlighted larger cities such as Denver, Detroit, and Nashville.

