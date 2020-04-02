1  of  2
Live Now
White House coronavirus task force to hold Thursday briefing WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 4:00PM

Rogue deputy’s actions cost Bernalillo County $300K

New Mexico

by: KRQE MEDIA

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – How a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputy handled an arrest is now going to cost taxpayers a pretty penny.

Sergeant Dave Priemazon was convicted of aggravated battery for kicking a suspected car thief in the head while he was down and handcuffed, back in 2018. Christopher Lucero has a broken eye socket and his charges were dropped in the wake of the scandal.

Priemazon, who quit before he could be fired, was charged, convicted, and sentenced to probation. This week Bernalillo County agreed to pay Lucero $300,000 to settle his lawsuit.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Thursday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞