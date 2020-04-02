Rogue deputy’s actions cost Bernalillo County $300K

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – How a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputy handled an arrest is now going to cost taxpayers a pretty penny.

Sergeant Dave Priemazon was convicted of aggravated battery for kicking a suspected car thief in the head while he was down and handcuffed, back in 2018. Christopher Lucero has a broken eye socket and his charges were dropped in the wake of the scandal.

Priemazon, who quit before he could be fired, was charged, convicted, and sentenced to probation. This week Bernalillo County agreed to pay Lucero $300,000 to settle his lawsuit.

