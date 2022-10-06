SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County firefighters say rodents are to blame for a truck fire. Crews from Pojoaque were called out to the fire Wednesday and quickly got it knocked down.
It appears there were rodents in the engine compartment, possibly looking for a warm place to hold up for the winter. They say animals can nest inside a vehicle and chew through wires.
They suggest checking under the hood periodically and installing a rodent-deterring strobe system.