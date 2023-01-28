OTERO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – A road in Otero County has been closed. Authorities said a rockslide prompted the closure.

Photo courtesy of the Otero County Sheriff’s Office

Around 10 a.m., the Otero County Sheriff’s Office announced US 82 is blocked due to a rockslide. The road is closed from milepost 2 to milepost 8. Steep Hill Road is closed as well.

Authorities said Fresnal Canyon Road is an alternative route for passenger vehicles only.

The New Mexico Department of Transportation is working on clearing the area and asking drivers to be cautious and follow any posted signs.

This article will post new information as it is released.