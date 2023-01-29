OTERO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) — As crews are cleaning up a rockslide, they’ve made an announcement. The affected road will be closed for at least another night.
According to the New Mexico Department of Transportation, a part of US 82 will remain closed Sunday overnight.
A rockslide prompted the closure on Saturday when officials announced the road would be closed overnight Saturday.
Crews are still working on removing rocks from the roadway.