ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – A rock scaling operation has begun in Otero County. It will begin on US Highway 82 between mileposts six and seven starting Monday, June 5 at 7:00 a.m.

The work will be happening Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and is expected to be finished by the end of June. The New Mexico Department of Transportation says the eastbound lane will be closed during working hours throughout the project and the westbound lane will be used for one-directional traffic. Drivers should expect delays.

The operation will consist of light and heavy scaling to remove loose and unstable rocks on slopes, addressing safety concerns due to the January 2023 rockslide.