LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Las Cruces artist has come up with an impressive piece for the New Mexico State University rock garden.

Kathy Morrow created a design out of different colored rocks.

Not only does it include the university’s logo, but it also features several animals like a cougar, ram, hummingbird, and roadrunner.

Morrow actually began work on the mural five years ago at the Elephant Butte Irrigation District, but it grew so big, she had to relocate it.

She said she gets inspiration from the Native American reservations she grew up on.