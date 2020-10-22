Roads reopened near Clovis following brush fire

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – A brush fire that sparked Thursday afternoon in Clovis has been contained.

According to the Clovis Fire Department, the brush fire was just west of Highway 60-84. Roads that were closed due to the fire have been reopened. Residents that also evacuated the area have returned to their homes.

The department reports about 200 acres were impacted by the fire. The cause of the fire has also not yet been released.

The Clovis Fire Department, Curry County Fire Marshall, Curry County Road Department, Clovis Public Works, Cannon Air Force Base, Texico Fire Department and Ranchville Fire Department assisted with the containment of the brush fire. Mulitple private construction companies also supplied water tankers.