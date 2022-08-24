NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – School was canceled in Cliff due to flooding. However, school isn’t the least of the community’s problems. People are unable to get from Cliff to Silver City for essential supplies because a main bridge connecting the two towns has been washed out.

“This is Mother Nature doing her best,” said Ami Evans, a spokesperson for New Mexico Department of Transportation (DOT). Video of the Gila river shows how high the river is. The trees look more like bushes, peaking up over the water.

Runoff from the Gila is what’s causing the bridge on Highway 180, near Greenwood to cave in. Evans explained the bridge is structurally sound, but runoff from the Gila washed out the road connecting to either side of the bridge. Evans said DOT crews are working to get it repaired quickly, but school will be canceled until those repairs are complete.

“We have students that live in a spread out area,” said Silver Consolidated School Superintendent William Hawkins, “They ride the bus to get here, with that bridge closed, some of our busses couldn’t get across it.”

Hawkins is hopeful the bridge will be repaired by Monday, and school will be back in session, but they are prepared to go remote if necessary.