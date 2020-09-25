Roadrunner caught with tarantula in beak in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Tis the season where male tarantulas venture out to find mates but they better watch out. A viewer sent in a photo of a roadrunner in Las Cruces, clearly getting the jump on one of the eight-legged creatures. The prospects for the tarantula do not look good.
