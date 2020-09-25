Roadrunner caught with tarantula in beak in Las Cruces

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of a man who died in police custody is frustrated that more than a year later, still no decision has been made on whether those officers will face criminal charges. Rodney Lynch, 41, was taken into custody by Gallup Police last year after his attorney said he called 911 because he was intoxicated. He ended up being transported to a detox center. That is where a scuffle ensured, and he ended up dead.

A family is seeking answers. "It is heartbreaking," Rodney's wife, Rhonda Lynch, said. "We want justice, and we are not getting it."