Road work approved by voters to begin next week

New Mexico

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho residents will see their tax dollars at work on Monday. Road work is set to begin on Santa Fe Boulevard between Highway 550 and Enchanted Hills.

Along with repaving the road, they will also be replacing sidewalks, curbs and gutters along the street. The more than $700,000 project comes from more than $10 million in GO bonds approved by voters. Crews are expected to finish by December.

