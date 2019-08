CAPULIN, N.M. (KRQE) – Road access to the top of Capulin Volcano National Monument is closed after heavy rains hit the area.

Volcano Road was left impassable Thursday evening after large cinder slides left significant damage to the road. The National Park Service is sending a team on Tuesday to assess the damage.

The road will be closed until further notice. All access is prohibited until then. The lower trails will remain open.