RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho voters approved a bond to help roads and public safety. More than $10 million will be used for road projects along Unser, King Riverside Drive and Santa Fe Hills Way.

Meanwhile, nearly $3.8 million will go towards police and fire department vehicles, radio systems, fire stations and other needs. Both questions got more than 70% approval.

The bonds will be repaid through property tax.