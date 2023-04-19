LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Department of Transportation says work in Las Cruces is going to cause delays starting Thursday. They say crews will be micro surfacing on the U.S. 70 frontage road from milepost 143 which is the I-10/U.S. 70 interchange to milepost 161.

Starting Thursday, crews will begin treatment on the frontage road US 70 between Nasa Rd. to Porter Dr. There will be single-lane closures and drivers will have to travel to the next intersection to turn around. That work will take place from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Starting Monday, crews will begin working during the night between Mesa Grande Rd. to Del Rey Blvd. There will be single-lane closures and drivers will have to travel to the next intersection to turn around. Crews will work from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday.