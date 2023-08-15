SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – An area of Santa Fe will experience closures due to the 2023 Indian Market. The city said those areas will be closed from August 17 to 20.

According to the City of Santa Fe, the SWAIA’S 101st Indian Market will take place on the Santa Fe Plaza and surrounding locations. The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic:

Santa Fe Plaza

E. San Francisco St. from Don Gaspar to Cathedral Pl.

Cathedral Pl. from E. Palace Ave to E. Water St.

Old Santa Fe Tr. from Water St. to E. Palace Ave

Palace Ave from Grant Ave to Otero St.

Washington St. from Palace Ave to Nusbaum St.

Marcy St. from Grant Ave to Washington St.

Lincoln Ave from S. Federal Pl. to W. Palace Ave

Parking meter bagging begins on August 16 at 6 p.m., and vehicles in those spots need to be moved by 12 p.m. on August 17.

Buses will have free fares on August 19 and 20. The W. Alameda route between Sandoval and Guadalupe Street will be altered.

On Monday, August 21, roads will be reopened.