RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Rio Rancho will start rebuilding Riverside Dr. next week. Crews will replace the pavement and the waterline along the road, which runs through the River’s Edge Community and intersects with NM-528 twice.
The project also includes new streetlights and raised, landscaped medians. Work is expected to take six months and will cost around $4.8 million.