RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Rio Rancho’s Sky Room amphitheater has received an award from the Thornburg Foundation and the University of New Mexico School of Architecture. The amphitheater won the Jeff Harnar Award for Contemporary Architecture in the Southwest. The award looks for architecture in the Four Corners states that expand the definition of Southwestern architecture.

