RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – She survived cancer four times and Thursday she celebrated her 101 birthday. Family, friends and even local law enforcement came to celebrate Odean Dale’s special day. There was a huge celebration at Beehive Homes Senior Living in Rio Rancho. “This has really been a delight, a pleasure an eye opener a love fest,” said Dale. She was serenaded by an Elvis impersonator, she even took pictures with Rio Rancho police and firefighters.

Dale was born in Searcy, a small town in Arkansas, at the age of 15 she met the love of her life. The couple lives in Southern California and Arizona. Last February, she moved to senior living. So, what’s Odean’s secret to living 101? “Just don’t stop breathing, you can’t be here if you’re not breathing, I have no secret this is just a gift given to me,” said Dale.

Thomas Dale said he’s glad his mom reached this milestone especially after being a cancer survivor. He wasn’t able to see his mom during COVID and celebrating this milestone means a lot to him and his wife.

“She had breast cancer and colon cancer I think twice and she had kidney cancer, she had a kidney taken out in 1967 so she’s been living with one kidney ever since,” said Dale. “It’s amazing to me I didn’t know there was this many people who even knew her here.”

Odean is already looking forward to celebrating her next birthday. Odean has four sons, she has 24 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.