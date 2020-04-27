1  of  3
Live Now
Pres. Trump plans Monday Rose Garden press conference Number of US coronavirus cases nears 1 million WATCH KRQE NEWS 13 AT 5:30PM

Rio Rancho woman accused of releasing police dogs

New Mexico

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Rio Rancho woman is accused of releasing police dogs from their cages. According to a criminal complaint, Victoria Center and her six-year-old son walked into a backyard of a home Sunday afternoon and let the dogs loose allowing them to run wild.

The officer heard the dogs barking at each other and when he approached Center, the complaint states Center started yelling at him. She’s now charged with harassment of a police dog, disorderly conduct, trespassing and child abuse.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resources

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Monday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Monday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss