Rio Rancho woman accused of releasing police dogs

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Rio Rancho woman is accused of releasing police dogs from their cages. According to a criminal complaint, Victoria Center and her six-year-old son walked into a backyard of a home Sunday afternoon and let the dogs loose allowing them to run wild.

The officer heard the dogs barking at each other and when he approached Center, the complaint states Center started yelling at him. She’s now charged with harassment of a police dog, disorderly conduct, trespassing and child abuse.

