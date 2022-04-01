RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho homeowner Michael Duty says he is fighting with his homeowner’s association over flags in his front yard. The Vietnam veteran believes he is being targeted because he decided to run for the HOA board in his neighborhood. Duty has lived in the neighborhood for nearly five years flying two flags outside his home, but two years ago a new HOA management company moved in.

Their rules say you can only fly one flag outside your home, but Duty says there was not a problem with the two flags until he decided to run for a seat on the board. “They sent me a violation and told me I had to take the flag down, my guess is they were trying to intimidate me and get me to not run for the board,” said Duty.

Duty says he started getting letters from the Blue Door Realty management company about flying the two flags, one of which is an American flag and the other is a Marine Corps flag. The veteran says he has now been fined $100 for flying the two but says he has no plans to comply and take one down. Duty says the fines will now double every 30 days, if not taken down.

Duty was elected to the board in February and says since then he is being shut out. “I’ve asked multiple times at least three times for a hearing, since getting on the board, the management company and the rest of the board have totally blocked me,” added Duty.

Duty says he is also not getting any board emails or notifications for any meetings. He adds that if he continues to receive violations, he plans on taking the case to small claims court. Additionally, he also plans on gathering signatures from neighbors to ask for the removal of the management company. KRQE News 13 reached out to Blue Door Realty for comment about the flags but have not heard back.