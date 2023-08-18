RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Rio Rancho is making changes to their streetlights in an effort to become more energy-efficient. A total of 1,207 lights will be replaced with LED lighting units which includes a remote monitoring system.

The project is expected to pay for itself over a span of 10 years because the LED lights use less energy. The city has partnered with Dalkia Energy Solutions to make the upgrades which cost approximately $1.1 million, according to Dalkia. The company will then maintain the lights through a 15-year agreement at an annual fee of around $62,000.

The conversion to LED lights is expected to start on Monday and will finish around Nov. 10. The approximate 2,300 remaining city-owned street lights not included in this project will continue to be maintained by PNM.