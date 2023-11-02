RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Rio Rancho is planning to repave Northern Blvd. from 628 to Rockaway near the Vista Hills neighborhood and replace a waterline beneath the road. Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull said the road is starting to crack and the project needs to be done before the problem gets worse. “And with cars traveling at the speeds that they are on this particular arterial, you really don’t want that asphalt coming up and causing damage to cars. So now is the time to get it before it becomes a more expensive endeavor,” said Mayor Hull.

Work is expected to begin next January or February with a price tag of nearly $7.5M.