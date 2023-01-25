RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – As the City of Vision, Rio Rancho continues to grow. City leaders are looking ahead to make resources a little more available and convenient for residents. In just a few months, the city of Rio Rancho will unveil their new Quality of Life Center located in the Enchanted Hills.

The center will be the home to a new library and private meeting rooms. “This is an area of that’s been traditionally underserved for many, many, many years,” Rio Rancho Mayor Gregg Hull said. Once opened, residents living in the area can save themselves a 15 minute trip down to the next closest library at Northern and Loma Colorado, that convenience is something Mayor Hull believes will be a huge improvement

The other half of the building is currently being turned into a fully functional pickleball court based on community member feedback. Even with everything it has to offer, the city would eventually like to expand the facility into becoming more multi-purpose. That could mean rolling out carpet for receptions or HOA meetings or turf for other sporting events. “Converting these floors very rapidly with rolled out turf would make sense for kids camps up in the northern area,” said Hull.

The entire area is seeing a burst in development. “Keeping up with the growth has been very important that’s why Lincoln Blvd being connected out to Paseo del Volcan was a vital connection that needed to be made that helped people get into this area and kind of connect the traffic in the area,” said Hull. The city does not have an exact opening date for the facility right now but it will open sometime this spring.