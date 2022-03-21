RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A Rio Rancho parade is going to the dogs. The Eggs ‘n Beggin Parade and costume contest will be held on April 2 beginning at 10 a.m. at the Cavezon Recreation Center. Photos from last year show dogs dressed in their Easter best.

It’s a partnership between Parks and Recreation and the Rio Rancho Animal Resource Center. You can have your pet’s photo taken with the Easter bunny and bring their easter basked for an easter egg hunt.

You can also donate items to the resource center including food, bets, gently used blankets, and toys. The entry for the costume contest and egg hunt is $5 (cash) per pet. Registration and festivities will officially kick off at 10:00 a.m. The Easter Egg Hunt begins at noon and the parade begins at 1:00 p.m.

Proof of vaccinations must be provided as part of the event registration process, and dogs must be on a leash with a collar during the events. Animal participants are subject to the approval of city staff, who will assess appropriateness, temperament, and health.