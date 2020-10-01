Rio Rancho sisters achieve Eagle Scout designation

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the highest achievement a boy scout can receive, and Thursday, two girls earned the rank of Eagle Scout. “They’ve never been the type to sit at home, the don’t play video games or anything,” said their mother Alison Martin.

Instead, sisters Ainsley and Sierra Martin have been busy working to earn a well-known honor. Boys Scouts of America started allowing girls to join last year. “It’s a great opportunity to be able to participate in the things the boys have been participating in for a long time,” says Ainsley.

The twins are among the first females in the state to earn the rank of Eagle Scout. “To earn Eagle we spent a lot of time daily working on our ranks and our merit badges, our camping nights were both trying to earn all 137 merit badges so spend time on those every day,” Ainsley said.

Thursday during their pinning ceremony, they received an encouraging message from the governor. “I wish you both luck in completing all 137 merit badges and I look forward to your contributions to our state for years to come,” said Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham.

The 17-year-olds also had to take on services projects to earn the rank of Eagle Scout. Ainsley spent a weekend making repairs at an old Girl Scout camp. While Sierra made 200 face masks for medical workers. “They have a very good work ethic thankfully. They are both homeschooled and at this point their homeschooling they do a lot of the work on their own so they know how to get things done,” says Alison.

Their mom believes they’ve set a great example for other girls to follow in their footsteps. “Seeing these girls move into, what has been a male-dominated scouting organization for the last 100 years because that’s the way it was set up. I’m very, very proud,” said Alison. The girls say once they age out of the Boy Scouts, they plan to continue on as Venture Scouts, which is open to 14-year-olds to 20-year-olds.