RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Rio Rancho is launching a new affordable housing study. The goal of the study is to give officials a guide to improve the availability, quality and affordability of housing throughout the city.

Rio Rancho allocated $75,000 for the study to be completed according to a release. “I believe a comprehensive study will verify our needs and provide valuable information,” Mayor Gregg Hull said in a release.

The study is still in its early phases, officials say the next step includes hosting public meetings and getting public input. Anyone who lives or works in Rio Rancho is invited to offer their input and complete an online survey at www.rrnm.gov/ah. The survey will be open from June 23 to July 25.