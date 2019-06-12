Rio Rancho schools bringing new tech into the classroom

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho teachers are bringing new technology into the classroom through a tech-driven summer conference. Today’s students will be the future leaders in new developments and discoveries in tech. That’s why Rio Rancho Public Schools are learning how to bring these latest tools directly to the students.

“Tech Time is really about bringing in teachers on their own time, they volunteer to come, to teach them about the latest trends in technology and how we try to advance students to give them access to technology, so they can advance in their academic career,” said Paul Romero, Executive Director of Information Technology for RRPS. “We try to stay on the edge and on the trend of everything that’s happening.”

Teachers are learning about the latest technology that can contribute to students’ educations, including 3D printing, engineering design, artificial intelligence and communication through social media. The district says it’s important to introduce students to this tech early on, preparing them for the future of the workforce.

“We’re training kids for jobs that don’t even exist, so we have to stay on top of the curve,” said Romero. “We’ve got to get an understanding out to our teachers how important it is that technology is integrated in the classroom.”

Teachers from all grades, librarians, office staff and more are taking part in the two-day conference, which includes more than 75 sessions and hands-on workshops. The conference, which is free forRRPS staff to attend, wraps up Wednesday afternoon.