RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A local school is spending some time in a sports spotlight! Rio Rancho Elementary School is getting recognized by ESPN.

The elementary school was named one of ESPN’s top five Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools for 2022. The national title recognizes the school’s Unified Champion program for going above and beyond in its commitment to inclusion.

Part of the program includes students with and without disabilities working together on the same team.

“Our culture of inclusion has grown significantly through this opportunity and we are just grateful to be a part of it, grateful for the recognition and excited to keep up the hard work,” said Unified Champion program Head Coach Tricia Grajeda.

The school said ESPN will come out to the school in May for their program’s big event and to give them a banner.