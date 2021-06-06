Rio Rancho Rotary Club shows off local student art

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The Rotary Club of Rio Rancho is giving creative students a chance to showcase their work. “All the other children get a source of their venue. You know, athletics, and the band but our artists in the community don’t have any place to show, to exhibit their works,” said Earl Waid of the Rotary Club of Rio Rancho. “Most of them, they’ve learned the art themselves, some are going to take art training but they just like to draw or to do ceramics or to paint.”
The Rotary Club says it plans to hold an annual art event for kids ages 5 to 18. Organizers say about 25 kids participated and they expect more to join next year.