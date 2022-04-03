RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Rio Rancho has started annual outdoor watering restrictions. To prevent wasting water, the city is telling people not to use sprinklers between 11:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

Those restrictions are for anyone within city limits or using the city’s water utility. Watering by hand is allowed during those hours. Restrictions are in effect through the end of October.