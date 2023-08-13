RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Public Schools is hosting a job fair Tuesday afternoon.

The event will be held at the District Office Training Center and will run from 3 to 5 p.m.

The district said it has open positions and is especially looking for teachers, education assistants, substitutes, and food service employees.

They said people should be ready to apply on the spot for potential jobs.