RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Public Schools has created a web page where parents can see “up-to-date information” regarding the status of their child’s bus.
The new “Bus Updates” page is available on the RRPS website and via app. The “Rio Rancho Public Schools, NM” app is available to download on the App Store and Google Play