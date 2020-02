RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Police want to help people prepare for an active shooter situation if they’re ever faced with one.

The department will host an active shooter situation presentation Thursday night at Loma Colorado Main Library. There will also be open discussion and Q&A to address any concerns or issues attendees may have.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. For more information, click here.