RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho police are planning on giving their new therapy dog its first public appearance Tuesday night.

The department has been training their 10-week-old therapy dog named Rio since they announced her arrival last year.

The department hopes she will comfort victims of violent crimes.

Rio Rancho police said if Rio does well, they hope to bring on more therapy dogs.

Rio’s first appearance will be at the Rio Rancho Premiere Cinema 14 Theater Tuesday before 6 p.m.