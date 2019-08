RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Police were asking the public’s help locating a van some had reported as suspicious. Police say they have talked to the owner of the van and right now there is nothing criminal going on.

People have been sharing pictures of the maroon Dodge Caravan online saying they’ve seen the driver park near bus stops and take pictures of children.

Police say if you do witness something criminal give them a call.