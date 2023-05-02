RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho police are looking for a man who was last seen on April 20. The police are asking for help locating 35-year-old Earlennicio Iuya.

Officials say Iuya was last seen in the Sabana Grande area. He was wearing a gray zip-up hoodie, blue jeans, black and grey skateboarding shows, and a black Philadelphia Eagles hat.

Earlennicio Iyua missing person | Courtesy of Rio Rancho police

Iuya was last seen driving a 2012 white Dodge Ram 1500 truck with New Mexico license plate number AMCF53, the Rio Rancho Police Department says. The department asks anyone with information on where Iuya might be to call Rio Rancho police at 505-891-7226.