Rio Rancho Police Officers sing ‘Happy Birthday’ to boy

New Mexico

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Rio Rancho Police Officers took an unexpected break to wish a young man a happy sixth birthday.

The department says social distancing measures have changed all of our lives including fun things like birthday parties. They say they enjoyed meeting the boy and hope he gets a party in the near future.

